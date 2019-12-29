  • WJZ 13On Air

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A fire in Catonsville on Sunday left one person with life-threatening injuries, Baltimore County Fire officials said.

Crews remained on the scene of the 1200 block of Keithmont Rd to investigate the cause of the fire.

 

