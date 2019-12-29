Comments
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A fire in Catonsville on Sunday left one person with life-threatening injuries, Baltimore County Fire officials said.
Working dwelling fire in Catonsville caused life-threatening injuries to one occupant of the home. Fire crews remain on scene investigating the cause of the fire in the 1200 blk of Keithmont Rd., Catonsville. #bcofd ^TF pic.twitter.com/sBfqmMDkcU
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) December 29, 2019
Crews remained on the scene of the 1200 block of Keithmont Rd to investigate the cause of the fire.