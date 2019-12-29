Comments
Baltimore (WJZ) — Baltimore native Gervonta Davis wins in his lightweight boxing debut against Yuriorkis Gamboa.
In a 12 round fight against 38 year-old Gamboa, Davis, 25, scored three knockdowns until a left uppercut caused the referee, Jack Reiss, to end the fight, according to CBS reporter Brian Campbell.
This was the first fight in Davis’ pro career that he went past nine rounds.
Davis’ victory has allowed him to capture the WBA secondary lightweight title, with champion Vasiliy Lomachenko as the full WBA titleholder, according to CBS reporter Brian Campbell.
Davis had been in the news recently for covering expenses of a funeral for 21 year-old Destiny Harrison, a Baltimore woman who was killed in her beauty salon in southeast Baltimore.
Davis also surprised a group of Baltimore kids with a trip to Atlanta to see his fight against Gamboa.