Late Night Shooting Leaves One Dead
Baltimore (WJZ) — Baltimore City police are investigating after a shooting leaves one man dead Saturday night.

Around 10:50 p.m. on December 28, officers responded to the 3400 block of Dudley Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 32 year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital where he later died.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

  1. Daniel DeBold says:
    December 29, 2019 at 10:14 am

    I DO NOT THINK STOP SNICHING IS THE REASON FOR NOT COMING FORTH WHEN THEY WITNESS A SERIOUS CRIME. I THINK MOST PEOPLE ARE AFRAID OF RETRIBUTION. THE CITY IS NOT DOING ANYTHING TO PROTECT THESE WITNESSES.

