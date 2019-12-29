Comments
Baltimore (WJZ) — Baltimore City police are investigating after a shooting leaves one man dead Saturday night.
Around 10:50 p.m. on December 28, officers responded to the 3400 block of Dudley Avenue for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 32 year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim was taken to a local area hospital where he later died.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
I DO NOT THINK STOP SNICHING IS THE REASON FOR NOT COMING FORTH WHEN THEY WITNESS A SERIOUS CRIME. I THINK MOST PEOPLE ARE AFRAID OF RETRIBUTION. THE CITY IS NOT DOING ANYTHING TO PROTECT THESE WITNESSES.