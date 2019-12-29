Baltimore (WJZ) — A Loudoun County firefighter and a Frederick County resident were injured during a dwelling fire early Sunday morning.
Around 7:09 a.m. December 29, Frederick County Fire and Rescue were called for reports of a dwelling fire on East Main Street in Burkittsville. The call initially came in with reports of fire showing through the roof, according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue.
Fire and rescue then called for a Tanker Task Force, Fire Task Force, and a Rapid Intervention Dispatch to the location.
Mutual aid units from Loudoun County Fire in Virginia were also called on scene, according to Laura Rinehart of Loudoun County Fire.
When units arrived, they found a United States Post Office as well as a neighboring house in flames.
According to Frederick County Fire and Rescue, it took 75 personnel approximately 90 minutes to put the fire under control.
Several residents had been home at the time of the fire and had self-evacuated. One resident was transported to a local area hospital for evaluation, while a firefighter was transported to another area hospital for a fall.
Ten people were displaced and are now being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause and damages of the fire is currently under investigation.