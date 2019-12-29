Comments
Lanham, MD (WJZ) — The pilot of a small plane is dead after the aircraft struck a home in Prince George’s County on Sunday.
Just before 3 p.m., a small aircraft struck an attached carport of a single family home in Auburn and Chestnut Avenues in the Lanham area.
The plane struck the automobile in the carport with both the plane and car catching fire, which caused a small fire in the house attic.
Officials said the house was not occupied, but one person on the plane was declared dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.