Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two golf courses were damaged in Anne Arundel County overnight last week, and police are working to find who is responsible.
The Eisenhower Golf Course in Crownsville sustained $50,000 in damages and the Waldon Country Club in Crofton had $20,000 in damages.
The incidents took place between December 26 and 27 overnight. Police believe a 4×4 ATV caused the damage.
If anyone has any information please contact the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155 or 410-222-4700.