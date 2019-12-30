  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two golf courses were damaged in Anne Arundel County overnight last week, and police are working to find who is responsible.

The Eisenhower Golf Course in Crownsville sustained $50,000 in damages and the Waldon Country Club in Crofton had $20,000 in damages.

The incidents took place between December 26 and 27 overnight. Police believe a 4×4 ATV caused the damage.

If anyone has any information please contact the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155 or 410-222-4700.

