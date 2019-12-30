Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews have been busy dealing with more than two dozen water main breaks in recent days, a public works department spokesperson said Monday night.
As of Monday night, crews and contractors are working on 25 water main breaks in and around Baltimore, spokesperson Kurt Kocher said.
Water main breaks aren’t uncommon when the weather fluctuates between freezing and thawing temperatures, Kocher said.
One of the breaks is an eight-inch main at the Milbrook Park Apartments in Pikesville, where residents tell WJZ they have been without water for two days.
Kocher said initially that main break was believed to be on private property, but once it was determined to be on public property a crew was assigned to fix it with priority status.