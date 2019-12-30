  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Child Abuse Arrest, Crime, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives have arrested 24-year-old Herbert Leon Miller in the death of seven-month-old Harlem Phillips.

Police said Harlem Phillips was brought to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Hospital around 10 p.m. Sunday after reportedly falling off a couch at a home in northeast Baltimore. Phillips was unresponsive and unconscious.

Police: 7-Month-Old That Died Christmas Morning Showed Signs Of Being Shaken

Police are investigating the death as a homicide after medical examiners ruled Phillips’ death as being due to blunt force trauma.

Credit: Baltimore Police

Miller was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with 1st and 2nd-degree child abuse and 1st and 2nd-degree assault.

This story is developing.

