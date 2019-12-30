Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives have arrested 24-year-old Herbert Leon Miller in the death of seven-month-old Harlem Phillips.
Police said Harlem Phillips was brought to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Hospital around 10 p.m. Sunday after reportedly falling off a couch at a home in northeast Baltimore. Phillips was unresponsive and unconscious.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide after medical examiners ruled Phillips’ death as being due to blunt force trauma.
Miller was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with 1st and 2nd-degree child abuse and 1st and 2nd-degree assault.
