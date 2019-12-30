



Baltimore Mayor Jack Young and BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison are speaking at a press conference together at City Hall this morning.

The presser addressed city crime and looked back on the deadly year, while also looking ahead into reducing crime in 2020.

Mayor says he feels the city’s pain and people deserve to live in a safe Baltimore. He talks about his faith in the commissioner’s crime reduction plan. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ov2DxBaI7C — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 30, 2019

The mayor and police commissioner looked ahead to 2020 after a deadly year in the city, noting that while homicides and non-fatal shootings have increased this year- other crime categories are down including robberies, burglaries and rape cases.

Commissioner’s comments on violence; says Baltimore needs to address root causes of violence. @wjz pic.twitter.com/9o183fZyYE — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 30, 2019

Commissioner Harrison also emphasized the importance of the consent decree, and noted the department’s progress this year.

“My focus on the consent decree is not some intellectual exercise,” Commissioner Harrison said.

He added police must “regain public trust” and get witnesses to come forward.

On overtime, the commissioner said overtime spending has been reduced in the second half of the year- after an audit found widespread overtime abuse in the department, and 60 officers have returned to active duty, and new government grants mean more crime-fighting resources for the city.

This story is developing.