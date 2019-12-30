BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore city employee who allegedly altered documents in order to remain off the job for two extra weeks under the Americans with Disabilities Act has been terminated, the city inspector general’s office said Monday.
The unnamed employee had worked for the city’s human resources department. The inspector general’s office said an investigation found the employee changed the return to work date on an ADA form in order to stay home for two additional weeks until she finished a prescription medication.
The employee reportedly admitted to changing the date and said she other department employees told her she could make the changes.
The city sent the employee a discharge letter in September after a pre-termination hearing was held in August.