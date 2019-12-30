  • WJZ 13On Air

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A former Frederick pediatrician has been indicted on nearly 100 additional counts of sex crime charges, the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Dr. Ernesto Cesar Torres, 69, is being held without bond on 98 counts related to allegations from 19 victims, all of whom were juveniles at the time of the alleged offenses.

Earlier this month Torres was sentenced to one year in jail for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old patient who was a lifelong patient of his.

Dr. Ernesto Cesar Torres

In a separate case, Torres is charged with dozens of sex crimes charges involving 12 alleged victims. He is set to head to trial in March.

