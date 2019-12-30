  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annapolis, Governor Hogan, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland General Assembly, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed two people to the Maryland General Assembly.

Hogan announced Monday he has appointed Mike Griffith to District 35B in the House of Delegates. Griffith, a Republican, was chosen to fill a vacancy created by the departure of Andrew Cassilly, who left the seat to be a senior adviser to the governor.

Griffith is the chief marketing officer overseeing business development for HPS Management in Havre de Grace.

Hogan also appointed Del. Charles Sydnor to a state Senate seat in Baltimore County that has become vacant with the retirement of Shirley Nathan-Pulliam.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply