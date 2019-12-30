  • WJZ 13On Air

By Ava-joye Burnett
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives have arrested 24-year-old Herbert Leon Miller in the death of a seven-month-old child earlier this month.

Police said Harlem Phillips was brought to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Hospital around 10 p.m. Sunday after reportedly falling off a couch at a home in northeast Baltimore. Phillips was unresponsive and unconscious.

She died at the hospital on Christmas morning. According to court documents, a doctor said she reportedly suffered injuries consistent with being shaken.

Medical examiners later ruled Phillips’ death as being due to blunt force trauma, leading police to investigate the case as a homicide.

Court documents show Miller was babysitting Phillips, his girlfriend’s daughter, when Phillips fell off the couch and had a seizure. He then reportedly called for a medic.

In an interview with police, Miller admitted to shaking the baby after getting frustrated with her, court documents show.

Credit: Baltimore Police

Miller was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with first- and second-degree child abuse and first- and second-degree assault.

