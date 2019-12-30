The Ravens Want Your Letters Wishing The Team Well In The PlayoffsThe Baltimore Ravens are flying high after a franchise-best 14-2 regular season, including 12 consecutive wins, and as they gear up for the playoffs they want to hear from you!

Buie Scores 38 To Carry Hofstra Over Towson 75-67Desure Buie made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 38 points as Hofstra defeated Towson 75-67 on Monday.

Spasojevic Carries UMBC Over Penn State-York 89-57Dimitrije Spasojevic had 16 points off the bench to carry Maryland-Baltimore County to an 89-57 win over Penn State York on Monday.

Which Team Is The Biggest Threat To Ravens Title Hopes? Michael Irvin Says 'No Doubt' It's Kansas CityThe Hall of Fame wide receiver says the biggest obstacle standing in the way of the Ravens title hopes is the team directly behind them in the standings.