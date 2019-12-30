LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that took place Saturday evening in Landover.
The victim is identified as 38-year-old Howard Rogers of District Heights.
Officers responded to the 7000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at 7:45 p.m. where they found Rogers suffering from critical injuries.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Roger was hit first in the roadway by a possible SUV that did not remain on the scene and hit second by another vehicle moments later, according to the release.
The driver that hit Rogers second remained at the scene, police said.
Investigators are working to determine why Rogers was in the roadway prior to the first collision.
Police do not have a make or model of the first vehicle that struck the victim.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan