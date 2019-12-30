LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a puppy from a man at gunpoint in Landover Monday afternoon.
The victim told police he was walking the dog named Lobo near Kent Village Drive and East Village Drive around 1:40 p.m. when he saw a car pass him then pull over a short distance ahead of him.
A woman walked to the trunk and as the man and the dog walked past, she approached him from behind, showed a gun and demanded the dog, police said. The two struggled over the gun, at which point a man approached.
The woman pulled the trigger multiple times but the gun didn’t fire, police said. The woman then grabbed Lobo and the two suspects drove away.
Police did not offer many details about the suspects other than the woman may have face tattoos.
Police are considering the duo armed and dangerous. Their vehicle was described as a Ford Crown Victoria with Virginia license plates, a black front fender and hood and a missing rear passenger side hubcap.
Anyone who sees Lobo or the suspects is asked to call 911.