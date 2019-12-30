  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Capital One, construction site accident., Local TV, McLean, Nelson Aguilar-Salamanca, Silver Line, Talkers, Virginia, Virginia news

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after a construction accident in northern Virginia.

Nelson Aguilar-Salamanca, 55, was working for a subcontractor Monday on a construction site near the new Capital One headquarters in McLean, Fairfax County police said.

Around 7:30 a.m., he was struck by rebar that dropped from a crane. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police did not release Aguilar-Salamanca’s hometown in Maryland.

An autopsy is being conducted.

The site has been the scene of large-scale construction work near the McLean Metrorail station on the Silver Line.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply