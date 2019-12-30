BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a Christmas miracle, a set of twins- reunited with their family members after spending over two decades apart.

“I’m so happy, I”m so happy, they all look alike, they all have the same eyes and everything this is crazy.” said Julie Shorter.

Daquan Shorter and his twin sister, Shaquan, were given up for adoption when they were just babies. Since then, their birth mom said she spent countless hours doing research trying to track down their real family.

She said one by one, she started uncovering the names of each relative, and using Facebook, started putting the pieces together.

“I said okay, now I got their names let me search into Facebook.” Lelani Houston, their adoptive mother, said.

It was one photo their Aunt Julie posted online that brought their 25-year search to an end. On Christmas day, they exchanged their first message and made plans to meet.

“I called everybody and texted everybody was like we found them we found them.” Julie Shorter said.

“I’m feeling happy, I’m feeling really happy, well she couldn’t even sleep, she kept on waking up all night and everything saying, ‘Oh I can’t wait to see my family,’ and everything.” Shaquan said.

Sunday morning, the twins, their three siblings and Aunt Julie were finally back together.

“I grabbed them, I hugged them, I kissed them, I told them I love them, it’s just so nice to know they’re here now, we’re finally together again.” Julie Shorter said.

Separated, but never far apart, Daquan and Shaquan lived just about 30 minutes away from his aunt and siblings.

The family said they have a lot of catching up to do, and they plan to remain in touch.