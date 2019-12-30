Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are responding to a possible shooting in the 500 block of East 43rd Street Monday night.
Multiple officers have responded to the scene near the intersection of 43rd Street and York Road in north Baltimore.
WJZ’s Kelsey Kushner reported hearing a neighbor screaming that people had been shot inside a home.
Active scene on E 43rd street. Police are on scene investigating – speaking with neighbors. Working to find out what happened from police. One neighbor said people were shot inside a house (unconfirmed) @wjz pic.twitter.com/qrxl59AE6v
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) December 31, 2019
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.