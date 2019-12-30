Comments
NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have identified the pilot who was killed in a small plane crash in Prince George’s County over the weekend.
Gordon Allen, 61, of Bronx, New York, died when his plane crashed into a New Carrollton home just minutes after taking off from the College Park Airport.
The plane crashed into a carport of a single-family home, then struck a vehicle with both the plane and vehicle catching fire.
Allen was the only person who died in the crash, officials said, with no one being home at the time of the crash and no one on the ground injured.
At least 18 homes lost power from the crash.
Officials are still working to figure out what caused this incident.