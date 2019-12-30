Comments
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian involved collision that took place Friday evening in Capitol Heights.
The victim is identified as 40-year-old Dwayne Phillip Harris of Washington, D.C.
Officers responded to the intersection of Central Avenue and Coolidge Street at 5:30 p.m. where Harris was found in a roadway.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Harris was reported not inside a crosswalk at the time of the crash, but the driver of the car remained at the scene, according to police.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan