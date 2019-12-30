Comments
SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Severn are investigating a report of shots fired late Friday night.
At around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Richfield Drive and Pioneer Drive for a report of gunshots heard in the area.
Officers met with a man who said he was driving on Pioneer Drive in the area of Jacobs Drive when he heard a gunshot.
When he got home he saw a bullet hole in the rear driver’s side quarter panel of his Silver Acura. He was not injured, police said.
There is no information on any suspect(s). Western District Detectives are investigating and anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.