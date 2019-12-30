  • WJZ 13On Air

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are hoping the public can help them solve a 20-year-old Cockeysville man’s murder.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Dean Drive where 20-year-old Deshawn Ramsey was found inside of an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 27 around 9:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police do not believe this was a random crime, according to the release.

A $25,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

If anyone has information in regards to this investigation, please call 301-516-2512.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

