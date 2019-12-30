Comments
SEVERNA PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect they believe to be responsible for numerous thefts from autos in Anne Arundel County, as well as tampering with autos throughout the last year.
James Anthony Lee, of Severna Park, has been identified as the suspect in these cases, believed to wear a camouflage jacket and hat, sometimes a camouflage face mask while he allegedly committed these thefts.
Credit: Anne Arundel County Police
Police said he has recently been referred to as “Camo Guy,” and say if anyone has reported a theft from auto/tampering involving Lee or has evidence, please contact the police- specifically Det. Doyle at the Eastern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6145.