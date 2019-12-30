



Despite resting several starters Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens took care of business, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-10.

After 12 straight wins, fans are eager to see what the team can do in the playoffs.

“I’m feeling great, I love to see the city in purple,” said fan Kim Fetrow.

The team not only finished 14-2 — the best record in franchise history — but broke numerous records, including the all-time record for team rushing yards in a season.

“I don’t know how it could’ve been than how it is, it was a fantastic season,” said Ryan Nawrocki.

Seven starters including quarterback Lamar Jackson, sat out on Sunday as the Steelers fought for a spot in the playoffs.

“It was raining, it was wet and they still brought the excitement,” said Jean Hampton.

With a first-round bye, the Ravens’ next game is set for Saturday, January 11 at 8:15 p.m.

“I think I’m going to give myself a break and then just revved up for the inevitable Super Bowl,” Brett Wilson said.