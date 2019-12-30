Comments
REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Reisterstown over the weekend.
Baltimore County officers were called to the 12000 block of Tarragon Road in Reisterstown around 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person lying on the ground. When they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The victim, Jerry Josiah Eley, 28, of Windsor Mill, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The shooting is under investigation; anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.