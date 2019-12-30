



In just hours, fireworks will fill the sky as we say farewell to 2019 and welcome a new year and a new decade.

The countdown is now on to 2020, and area residents said they’re ready for a fresh start.

“I’m really excited,” said Lucy Hunt. “I think it’s going to be a good year.”

“It’s a new opportunity, a new excuse to renew and refresh everything,” said Alyse Talbott.

For more than four decades, the Inner Harbor has hosted a huge display on New Year’s Eve — this year’s event will have more than $36,000 worth of fireworks.

“There are over 1,000 shells for just our main body,” said pyrotechnician Aaron Troutman.

But with the celebrations comes the dangers of drunk driving.

Officials say if you’re headed out to party, play it smart.

“Designate a sober driver in their party or … take a ride-sharing program or service such as Lyft or Uber,” said Ragina Ali with AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Whether you head to the harbor to watch the fireworks in-person or stay in and watch from home, it’s time to start planning those resolutions for 2020.

“I think just to be a better person all year round, to do things that will help me be the best person I can be,” Hunt said.

“Keep up good schoolwork, good friendships,” said Kalen Stockton.

If you’d rather watch the fireworks from home, tune in to WJZ starting at 11 p.m. for our New Year’s special.