BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While many people will be celebrating New Year’s Eve, the roads can be especially dangerous.

“People are staying up after 12 a.m. and nothing good happens after 12 a.m.” said Claire Esham, with AAA-Mid Atlantic.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 10,500 people died in alcohol-related crashes last year.

“It is unsafe, I mean people still do, despite all the efforts people still go out and drive like that, especially on New Year’s Eve.” said Daniel Yates, with AAA-Mid Atlantic.

Officials said the stretch between Christmas and New Years is one of the deadliest times in the year when it comes to accidents involving drunk drivers.

“We also know that New Years Day is particularly dangerous, deadly on the roadways with people out celebrating the night before.” said Regina Ali, with AAA-Mid Atlantic.

To protect yourself, and those on the road with you, AAA officials say the best thing to do is plan ahead.

“And if they know they’ll be drinking during the holidays, to not even consider getting behind the wheel, not even after one drink to designate a sober driver in their party or to take a ride-sharing program or service such as Lyft or Uber.” Ali said.

Or, avoid it altogether.

“Just take it easy and enjoy watching the ball drop in New York or the Harbor on TV, whatever’s on television.” Yates said.