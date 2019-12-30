BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi everyone, I sure hope you got to get outside and enjoy some of that great weather last Saturday.
On the last Saturday of December, the sun actually felt warm.
The temp certainly was. Even with that foul rain yesterday, and this morning, we have been hanging around 50°.
Double the normal overnight low by the way. And as we look toward the first few days of 2020 I can tell you the word “mild” will continue to be our weather headline.
That last weekend’s Saturday “feel” will hit again this next Saturday to be honest about it.
And the first Sunday Funday of the year will be, barring a change, just as sunny and nice. (Hey it is never too early to look toward a weekend! Even in January.)
Enjoy this while we have it. We know what is on the way. But for now, we are thankful for what we have. Hey before I leave you today would it be a push to mention the days are starting to get longer and here comes Spring! Yeah probably.