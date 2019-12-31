The Baltimore City FOP sharply criticized Mayor Jack Young and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison in a statement Tuesday morning.

It comes the day after Mayor Young and Harrison held a press conference to address the city’s record per-capita homicide rate.

During the press conference, the mayor’s office announced successes to fight crime with programs like Safe Streets and Roca that target those at risk. They also touted federal grants and a greater partnership with federal and state law enforcement.

Mayor, Commissioner Address Baltimore’s Record Per Capita Homicides

The FOP said the press conference is, “just another example of how out of touch this administration has become.”

In part, the Baltimore City FOP said:

“Yesterday’s Mayoral press conference is just another example of how out of touch this administration has become. This is not the first year we have had over 300 homicides, so why has it taken so long for this “plan” to be presented. The idea for a citywide coordination to assist in the fight on crime is not new and has been pronounced by law enforcement experts, and others, for years. It’s not rocket science and to see it announced as though a light bulb suddenly went off in the minds of both the Mayor and Police Commissioner is terribly disconcerting.”