BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are hoping the public can help them solve 21-year-old Destiny Harrison’s murder.
Officers responded to the 200 block of N. Milton Avenue on December 21 just after 6 p.m. where Destiny Harrison was shot and killed while working in her salon.
A $4,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and charges filed in this case.
Anyone with information or who may know the identity of the suspect(s) involved in this case is asked to call 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7Lockup.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan