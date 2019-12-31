Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Star quarterback and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson is among other Ravens players who are “fighting off the flu,” head coach John Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh made the announcement in a press conference on Monday.
"We do have some guys, including Lamar, fighting off the flu." pic.twitter.com/VRUMieYXIl
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 30, 2019
“We do have some guys fighting off the flu,” Harbaugh said. “Lamar and other guys. No coaches right now.”
Jackson and the Ravens have a first-round bye. The team will host a Divisional Round game on Saturday, January 11, at 8:15 p.m.
