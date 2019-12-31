  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Star quarterback and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson is among other Ravens players who are “fighting off the flu,” head coach John Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh made the announcement in a press conference on Monday.

“We do have some guys fighting off the flu,” Harbaugh said. “Lamar and other guys. No coaches right now.”

Jackson and the Ravens have a first-round bye. The team will host a Divisional Round game on Saturday, January 11, at 8:15 p.m.

