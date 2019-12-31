Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Department of Public Works crews worked throughout the night to restore dozens of water main breaks throughout the city.
Officials said there were over 25 broken mains to repair. They also said as some mains were repaired, others broke, often miles away.
As of Tuesday morning, officials said there were 17 broken mains, and weather permitting, that number should continue to drop.
Baltimore DPW Crews Dealing With More Than 2 Dozen Water Main Breaks
The Baltimore Department of Public Works said that water service lines and water meters can free when temperatures remain below 25 degrees for extended periods of time. Such conditions can also impact water mains, causing the ground to buckle and shift, resulting in broken water lines.