BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore enters a new year and a new decade, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young is looking ahead to what he wants to see improve for the city in 2020.
During an interview with Vic Carter and Denise Koch on WJZ’s New Year’s Eve Special, Young said he has a number of issues he wants to address, including lowering the city’s crime rate.
“My hopes and dreams are that we could have a clean and safe city, better schools for our young people, getting developments into neighborhoods that haven’t seen developments in decades and making sure we have opportunities for those who feel that they’re left out,” Young said.
Young, who officially became mayor in May in the wake of the “Healthy Holly” scandal that rocked city hall and led to former Mayor Catherine Pugh’s resignation, is now hoping to keep the job after initially ruling out running for a full term.
Asked about seeing the city come together to start the year anew, Young said it means a lot, not only for him but for business owners, visitors and residents alike.
“It means everything to me,” Young said. “It means that we have a vibrant city, we have a city that the residents of the city really love … they come out and see this every year.”
