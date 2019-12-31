WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A happy ending to the story of a dog stolen at gunpoint Monday in Prince George’s County: police have found Lobo!
Police said someone saw Lobo alone in southeast Washington, D.C., Tuesday afternoon and called authorities. The man reportedly recognized Lobo from local media coverage.
Lobo and his family were reunited later Tuesday afternoon.
Lobo’s owner told police he was walking the puppy near Kent Village Drive and East Village Drive in Landover around 1:40 p.m. when a woman walked up behind him, showed a gun and demanded the dog. The woman and another man made off with Lobo after a struggle, police said.
During the struggle, the woman pulled the trigger multiple times but the gun did not fire, police said.
Update: Lobo is safe! We recovered him this afternoon. More details soon https://t.co/Oh7O2Iyd5S
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 31, 2019
Police said the duo is still considered armed and dangerous.