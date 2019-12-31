  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A happy ending to the story of a dog stolen at gunpoint Monday in Prince George’s County: police have found Lobo!

Police said someone saw Lobo alone in southeast Washington, D.C., Tuesday afternoon and called authorities. The man reportedly recognized Lobo from local media coverage.

Lobo and his family were reunited later Tuesday afternoon.

Lobo the dog was stolen at gunpoint in Landover Monday afternoon. Credit: Prince George’s County Police

Lobo’s owner told police he was walking the puppy near Kent Village Drive and East Village Drive in Landover around 1:40 p.m. when a woman walked up behind him, showed a gun and demanded the dog. The woman and another man made off with Lobo after a struggle, police said.

Police Searching For Suspects Who Stole Puppy At Gunpoint In Prince George’s County

During the struggle, the woman pulled the trigger multiple times but the gun did not fire, police said.

Police said the duo is still considered armed and dangerous.

 

