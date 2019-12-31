WATCH LIVE:Tune In Starting At 11 P.M. For WJZ's New Year's Eve Special LIVE From The Inner Harbor
By Ava-joye Burnett
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 2020 is just hours away, and people are gearing up to ring in the new year at the Inner Harbor.

From Baltimore and beyond, revelers are flocking to the harbor to ice skate, listen to live music and watch the fireworks.

The city has been preparing for this night since right after last year’s event wrapped up.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts can’t wait to put on the fireworks show when the clock strikes midnight.

“We really want to bring people down to the harbor to see this great display of fireworks flowing off the water and the buildings,” said Santiago Nocera with BOPA. “It’s going to look great.”

The fun starts at 9 p.m.; thousands of people are expected, especially since the weather is expected to cooperate.

WJZ will be airing a New Year’s Eve special beginning at 11 p.m. Catch the fireworks on-air and streaming on WJZ.com.

