



Howard County police arrested and charged a man and woman in a series of alleged armed robberies of food delivery drivers in Columbia since Friday.

Nicholas Bailey, 18, of Hastings Drive, and Heather Corea, 19, of Faulkner Ridge Circle, are each charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Corea is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center and Bailey is still in the booking process.

Officers responded to the 10500 block of Faulkner Ridge Circle on Dec. 27 where a Philly’s Best Pizza & Subs delivery driver was delivering food when he was approached by a man wielding a knife who demanded the food and his belongings.

The delivery driver said after he complied the suspect fled.

No one was injured.

Officers responded to the same location on Dec. 29 where a Hunan Legend delivery driver was delivering food when a man entered his vehicle, displayed a handgun, stole food, cash and fled the scene.

No one was injured.

Officers also responded to the 10400 block of Faulkner Ridge Circle on Dec. 30 where a Roma’s Pizza, Subs & Pasta delivery driver was delivering food when he was approached by a man wielding a knife who demanded the food and cash, but the driver fled the scene, according to police.

No items were reported stolen.

Officers received information from an employee at Philly’s Best Pizza & Subs of a suspicious order to be delivered to the 10500 block of Tolling Clock Way, adjacent to Faulkner Ridge Circle.

When officers responded to the area, they found Bailey and Corea hiding nearby in possession of knives, police said.

Police confirmed that the residents of the delivery address did not place an order.

Both suspects were arrested and police, through investigation, linked them to the other delivery driver robberies.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan