Filed Under:DC, DC news, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting, Police-Involved Shooting, Prince George's County, Suitland, Talkers

SUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Suitland.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Silver Park Drive Tuesday night.

No officers or suspects were injured, police said.

Silver Hill Road is closed in the area.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

