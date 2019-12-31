Comments
SUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Suitland.
Officials said the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Silver Park Drive Tuesday night.
PIO is on scene of a non-contact officer-involved shooting. No officers or suspects were injured. This occurred in the 3500 block of Silver Park Drive. As we gather information, media is asked to stage at 4053 Silver Hill Road. pic.twitter.com/xfAABdMm2n
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 1, 2020
No officers or suspects were injured, police said.
Silver Hill Road is closed in the area.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.