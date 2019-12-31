Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools and Baltimore Police are investigating after a potential threat surfaced on social media to Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School.
Baltimore City Schools said it was made aware of the potential threat on Monday.
Baltimore City Schools also said the Baltimore Police Department is investigating and that they will, “work closely with law enforcement to hold accountable those persons responsible.”
As a precautionary measure, additional security will be present at the school on January 2, according to Baltimore City Schools.
Baltimore City Schools said that they take all matters of safety and security extremely seriously and will continue to assess security needs moving forward.