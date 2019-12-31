TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a truck in Towson Tuesday night, police said.
The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dulaney Valley Road and Fairmount Avenue, near Towson Town Center.
Police said a man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The truck fled the scene without stopping.
At 7:24 pm a man was struck by a vehicle at Dulaney Valley Rd & Fairmount Ave. He was taken to a local hospital. The vehicle left the scene, described as a dark colored, full sized, 4door pick up truck w/a tool box/bed cover. Please call #BCoPD at 410-307-2020 w/info. ^RR pic.twitter.com/dMGRSBp9L0
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 1, 2020
The truck is described as a dark-colored, full-size, four-door pickup truck, possibly with a toolbox on bed cover on the back.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.