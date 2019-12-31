WATCH LIVE:Tune In Starting At 11 P.M. For WJZ's New Year's Eve Special LIVE From The Inner Harbor
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a truck in Towson Tuesday night, police said.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dulaney Valley Road and Fairmount Avenue, near Towson Town Center.

Police said a man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The truck fled the scene without stopping.

The truck is described as a dark-colored, full-size, four-door pickup truck, possibly with a toolbox on bed cover on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

 

