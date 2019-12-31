ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man and woman were robbed at gunpoint in Annapolis on Monday night.
Police say a man and woman were sitting inside of a parked vehicle when they were surrounded by seven suspects. Two of the suspects were armed with handguns and another with a shotgun.
The suspects ordered the two victims out of the vehicle and began striking the man and going through his pockets, according to police. The man fled to a nearby residence for help.
Police say when they responded to the call, the vehicle had been stolen. Officers later located the vehicle unoccupied on Mini Court.
The suspects were not located.
The male victim suffered several injuries during the incident, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.