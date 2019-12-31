SUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are working to determine the cause of a fatal collision in Suitland on Monday.
Police were called to the 4200 block of Suitland Road around 4 p.m. for a report of a crash involving two vehicles. When officers arrived, they pronounced 53-year-old Kevin Lennon Coleman dead on the scene.
The second driver was not hurt. A passenger in the second vehicle suffered what police say appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The preliminary investigation reveals Coleman was heading eastbound on Suitland Road prior to the collision. For reasons that are under investigation, his car crossed the center line and struck an SUV that was heading westbound.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police.