WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The Trump Organization has fired more undocumented employees at properties including the Trump Winery in Virginia just before the end of the year, attorneys advising and representing recently fired staffers told CBS News. The firings come nearly a year after a purge of undocumented staffers at Trump golf clubs.

The firings at Trump Organization properties were first reported by The Washington Post. Trump Organization and Trump Winery did not respond to a request for comment by CBS News.

Civil rights lawyer Anibal Romero, who represents many of the undocumented workers fired by the Trump Organization in the last year, condemned the Trump Organization’s treatment of its undocumented employees in a statement to CBS News.

Read more on CBSNews.com.

