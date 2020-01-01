Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 42-year-old man was injured in a shooting in northeast Baltimore Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Montpelier Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown, police said.

Police believe three suspects are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2444.

