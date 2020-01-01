Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 42-year-old man was injured in a shooting in northeast Baltimore Wednesday night, police said.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Montpelier Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police presence at Montpelier and Aisquith. Not a lot of details right now on what’s happening. @wjz pic.twitter.com/XOEIpYEH76
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) January 2, 2020
He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown, police said.
Police believe three suspects are involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2444.