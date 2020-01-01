Comments
HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating after a deadly double shooting in Halethorpe on New Year’s Eve.
Police were called to the 4100 block of Twin Circle Way shortly after 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.
Medics arrived and pronounced Brea Mitchell, 23, and Antwan Jones, 25, dead at the scene.
Baltimore County Homicide Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit by calling 410-307-2020.