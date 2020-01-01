HAPPY NEW YEAR!Re-Watch The Inner Harbor Fireworks Here!
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was shot overnight in Baltimore.

Police on patrol heard gunshots coming from the unit block of S. Gay Street just before 4 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Central District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

