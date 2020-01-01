GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Amar Anthony Morgan is resting with his mother after being born at 12:22 a.m. on January 1, 2020, in Glen Burnie.

Just 22 minutes after the ball dropped in New York City, Amar made his entrance into the world.

“[I’m] just overjoyed that I have a healthy baby boy,” Amar’s mother, Leslie Williamson, of Gwynn Oak, said.

Amar was crowned Baby New Year for being the first baby born at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center — and possibly in the entire state of Maryland — this decade.

“It’s definitely a story to tell him,” Williamson said. “Something he can look back on.”

“That was even more exciting,” Amar’s grandmother told WJZ. “We realized we have a little celebrity here.”

Weighing 8 lbs. and 9 oz. — and measuring 20.5 inches — Amar was supposed to come on December 27, but he had different plans. As the family waited for the ball to drop, the doctor came in and said it was time.

“Little Amar was born and it was such a joy,” Amar’s grandmother said. “The nursing staff brought in gifts and congratulated him and told him it was his birthday. Everybody was excited.”

“I am so overwhelmed and so filled with a lot of joy,” Amar’s aunt, Tamara Williamson, said. “This is my second nephew, but first for [Leslie].”

Now Amar and his mom will rest up before heading home with quite the birthday story.