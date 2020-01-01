FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick are investigating after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 300 block of Fieldpointe Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.
FPD is on the scene of a shooting in the 300 blk of Fieldpointe Dr. Victim was shot multiple times and transported to a local area hospital in critical cond. Prel is victim and offender are known to each other. More info will be released as available. pic.twitter.com/5oTtBxjyym
Police believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.
No additional information has been released.