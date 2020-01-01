Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fieldpointe Drive shooting, Frederick Police, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick are investigating after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 300 block of Fieldpointe Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.

No additional information has been released.

