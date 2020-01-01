  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMEvil
    9:00 PMEvil
    10:00 PMEvil
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fieldpointe Drive shooting, Frederick Police, Local TV, Marcus Lequell Boone, Shooting, Talkers

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old Frederick man was arrested in a shooting in the city that sent another man to the hospital, police said.

Police were called to the 300 block of Fieldpointe Drive around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Police initially said the victim was in critical condition; his injuries were later deemed non-life-threatening and he was released.

Witnesses reportedly told police the victim and the suspect, later identified as Marcus Lequell Boone, knew each other.

Boone was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm within city limits, possession of a firearm by a minor and altering physical evidence.

Marcus Lequell Boone. Credit: Frederick Police

Police said the shooting may have been accidental.

Comments

Leave a Reply