FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old Frederick man was arrested in a shooting in the city that sent another man to the hospital, police said.
Police were called to the 300 block of Fieldpointe Drive around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. Police initially said the victim was in critical condition; his injuries were later deemed non-life-threatening and he was released.
FPD is on the scene of a shooting in the 300 blk of Fieldpointe Dr. Victim was shot multiple times and transported to a local area hospital in critical cond. Prel is victim and offender are known to each other. More info will be released as available. pic.twitter.com/5oTtBxjyym
— Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) January 1, 2020
Witnesses reportedly told police the victim and the suspect, later identified as Marcus Lequell Boone, knew each other.
Boone was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm within city limits, possession of a firearm by a minor and altering physical evidence.
Police said the shooting may have been accidental.