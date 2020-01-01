Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Havre de Grace early Wednesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.
The victim, Matthew Tyler Abrams, of Havre de Grace, said he was walking near Pine Street heading to his home around 12:30 a.m. when two men assaulted him, police said.
Abrams suffered a stab wound to the arm and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police did not release a description of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-879-7929 or Harford Crime Stoppers at 1-888-540-8477.