ROYAL OAK, Md. (WJZ) — A man from Maryland’s Eastern Shore was found dead in a body of water hours after fleeing on foot when police tried to stop his vehicle for traffic violations, state police said Wednesday evening.
Police said the man, Glenn M. Foster, III, 36, of Tilghman Island, was driving on Route 33 near Royal Oak in Talbot County around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when he nearly hit a vehicle head-on. A state trooper saw the near-miss and tried to stop Foster, who then reportedly turned onto a side road and sped up.
The trooper then saw Foster get out of the vehicle and run into a wooded area, police said. Officials searched the area and found a small body of water. As they were searching, they heard someone yelling for help but the yelling stopped.
Hours later, Foster’s body was found in the water between 30 and 50 yards from shore. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.